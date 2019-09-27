

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) no longer anticipates a rise in underlying revenues for the year 2019, the German lender said as its supervisory board approved plans to cut thousands of jobs and close a fifth of its branches.



Commerzbank appointed Sabine Schmittroth to the Board of Managing Directors with responsibility for Human Resources with effect from 1 January 2020. She takes over from Bettina Orlopp, who is currently in charge of Compliance, Human Resources, Legal and Group CustomerProcess & Data Management.



Bettina Orlopp will succeed Stephan Engels as Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank by 31 March 2020 the latest. She will also be in charge of Tax, Investor Relations and Treasury.



Sabine Schmittroth, who will initially take charge of Human Resources and Group Customer Process & Data Management with effect from 1 January 2020, will additionally take on responsibility for Compliance at the latest by 31 March 2020. The Legal department will then be headed by CEO Martin Zielke.



As part of Commerzbank 5.0, the company plans to invest around 1.6 billion euros in digitalisation and in further improving its cost efficiency. This will include additional investments of 750 million euros in digitalisation, IT infrastructure, and growth. The remaining 850 million euros will consist of restructuring costs for the planned headcount reduction, and for the announced changes to the branch network.



Last week, Commerzbank said it planned to cut 4,300 jobs, as part of its strategy. It would add 2,000 full-time jobs in strategic areas, making for a groupwide headcount reduction of around 2,300 full-time positions.



The German lender said today it will retain a nationwide presence in Germany with around 800 branches. It plans to incrementally close around 200 branches.



Commerzbank also noted that it intends to submit a voluntary public acquisition offer for all outstanding shares in comdirect. The offer price is 11.44 euros per share in cash. This corresponds to a premium of 25 per cent on the unaffected Xetra closing price of the Comdirect share on 19 September 2019. Commerzbank already holds a stake of 82 per cent in comdirect.



Commerzbank aims to reduce costs by around 600 million euros by 2023 compared to the current year. By investing in the progressive modernisation of its Group-wide IT infrastructure, the Bank aims to reduce its IT costs to 1 billion euros. Costs are also to be cut further in the central divisions and segments as well. This should result in a cost base of at most 5.5 billion euros in 2023 following the sale of mBank.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX