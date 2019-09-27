Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPQ6 ISIN: CA86730L1094 Ticker-Symbol: 14K 
Tradegate
24.09.19
15:31 Uhr
6,130 Euro
+0,023
+0,38 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,041
4,173
26.09.
3,930
4,267
26.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUNDIAL GROWERS
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC6,130+0,38 %