

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer confidence improved in September, survey results from the market research group GfK showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -12 in September from -14 in August.



'Since the Brexit referendum we have witnessed a long succession of negative Overall Index scores with the overall trend downwards,' Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said. 'This month, British consumers appear to be treading water during this wait-and-see run-up to October 31st.'



The index measuring changes in personal finances during the last 12 months climbed three points to +2. Likewise, the forecast for personal finances over the coming year gained two points to +4.



The measure for the general economic situation over the last year also increased two points, to -32. At the same time, expectations for the general economic situation rose three points to -35.



Further, the major purchase index improved two points to +3. The savings index also rose two points to +23.



