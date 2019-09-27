

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German defense contractor Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) said that IT infrastructure of its Automotive plants in Brazil, Mexico and the USA has been affected by malware attacks since late on the evening of 24 September 2019. It affects normal production processes at these locations.



The Group expects the malware event to have an adverse impact on operating results of between 3 million euros and 4 million euros per week.



The Group's other IT systems have not been affected, the company said.



'The Rheinmetall Group is doing everything in its power to address the resulting disruption at the affected plants as quickly as possible, and to maintain as far as possible the flow of parts to customers. While deliverability is assured in the short term, the length of the disruption cannot be predicted at this time. The most likely scenarios suggest a period lasting between two and four weeks,' Rheinmetall said.



