

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits declined in August as trade disputes with the United States weighed on the corporate sector, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial profits decreased 2 percent year-on-year, in contrast to July's 2.6 percent increase.



During January to August period, industrial profits declined 1.7 percent annually, the same rate of fall as seen in first seven months of 2019.



In the first eight months of the year, profits of state-owned companies declined 8.6 percent. Meanwhile, profits of private firms advanced 6.5 percent.



Profits of the mining industry grew 2.1 percent, while manufacturing industries' profits decreased 3.2 percent.



