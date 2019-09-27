OCP Regional Summit - Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking, today announced a series of cross-contributions of Cell Site Gateways across the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and the Open Compute Project (OCP) communities. The contributed products enable service providers to deploy 4G and 5G services with the economics of disaggregated open network technology.

The AS7316-26XB cell site gateway design and specification, that was contributed to OCP in October 2018, has now been contributed to TIP's Open Optical Packet Transport project group. The AS7315-27X-DCSG cell site gateway specification, which was developed as part of TIP's Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG) initiative and contributed to TIP, is now also being contributed to the OCP community. This family of contributed designs will accelerate service provider adoption of open networking options to meet the increasing bandwidth and service demand in the upcoming 5G rollouts.

"With the latest cell site gateway contributions, Edgecore continues to expand our leadership position in both the OCP and TIP communities, building upon previous contributions of open network leaf/spine switches, disaggregated OLTs, and optical transport systems. We fully support the recent announcement of further collaboration between TIP and OCP and the path for solutions within their communities to be made readily available across both organizations. This collaboration will ultimately provide operators with more choice and flexibility," said George Tchaparian, President and CEO of Edgecore.

The AS7316-26XB and AS7315-27X-DCSG are temperature hardened and optimized for deployment in outside plant enclosures and support base stations with full IEEE 1588 timing and GPS functions, provide backhaul uplinks at 25G or 100G Ethernet, and airflow and stacking port options. The gateways incorporate Broadcom StrataDNX switch silicon, deep packet buffer memory, and offer Intel Xeon and Atom Processor options. Both models support both commercial and open source network operating system options.

Edgecore will be exhibiting both the AS7316-26XB and AS7315-27X-DCSG, in addition to other open network products for data center and service provider networks, at the OCP Regional Summit in Amsterdam (Booth B11) on September 26-27 and the Broadband World Forum in Amsterdam (Booth E5) on Oct 15-17.

"We at OCP welcome Edgecore's new cell site gateway router new design contribution. Edgecore has made many important contributions to the OCP Networking Project over the past six years, and we look forward to continued collaboration," said Bill Carter, CTO, OCP Foundation.

"TIP is creating a new approach to building and deploying telecom network infrastructure, and we thank Edgecore Networks' for their continuous contributions to TIP, including the Cassini open packet transponder, and now the family of disaggregated cell site gateways. These open innovative new designs will provide flexibility and choice to network operators," said Attilio Zani, Executive Director, TIP Foundation.

