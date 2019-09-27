Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications, today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF") its interim financial report as of June 30, 2019 ("rapport financier semestriel"). The report is available on the Company's website: http://www.verimatrix-finance.com/en.

In its interim financial report for the first half of 2019 and after completion of the first consolidation of Verimatrix, Inc. and of the limited review of the financial statements by the statutory auditors, the Company reports IFRS operating and net incomes better than those reported on July 29, 2019, while pro forma results reported on July 29, 2019 remain unchanged overall.

(in $'000) Operating Income (IFRS) Net Income (IFRS) Pro forma EBITDA As reported on July 29, 2019 (6,037) (6,460) 10,015 Finalization of the computation of the provision for restructuring of Verimatrix, Inc. 608 608 Finalization of the computation of Verimatrix, Inc. deferred tax as of June 30, 2019 141 Reclassification from operating to financial result of certain foreign exchange income/loss items (201) (201) Accrual for insurance claim receivable 150 150 150 Final figures (5,480) (5,561) 9,964

Financial calendar

Third-quarter 2019 revenue: October 15, 2019 (after market close)

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris VMX) is a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005760/en/

Contacts:

Investor and media contacts

Investor Relations

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager CFO

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Contact Media

Kelly Foster

+1 619 224 1261

kfoster@verimatrix.com