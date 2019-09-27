Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNTB ISIN: CH0346177709 Ticker-Symbol: 22D 
Lang & Schwarz
26.09.19
21:59 Uhr
7,810 Euro
+0,040
+0,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OBSEVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OBSEVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,780
7,840
26.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OBSEVA
OBSEVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OBSEVA SA7,810+0,51 %