All Star Minerals Plc - Half-year Report

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

Interim Results to 30 June 2019

Chairman's Statement

Update

The Board reports that the Company over the past six month recorded a reduced loss for the period. The Company still maintains a shareholding in NQ Minerals at the end of the period.

All Star's continued strategy is to review potential opportunities in order to enhance shareholder value.

Financials

The financial results for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 shows a loss after taxation attributable to equity holders of £36,551. The basic loss per share was 0.01p and is equal to the same period last year.

The Company is carefully managing its working capital position and may need to raise further capital in future.

Outlook

The Board will provide a further update in due course.

Tomas Nugent

Executive Chairman

27 September 2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited

6 month period ended 30 June 2019

GBP Audited

year ended

31 December 2018

GBP Unaudited

6 month period ended 30 June 2018

GBP Revenue - - - Administrative expenses (53,761) (85,719) (51,943) Other operating income - 1,350 - Finance income/(costs) 17,210 (26,000) (13,000) LOSS BEFORE TAX (36,551) (110,369) (64,943) Income tax expense - - - LOSS FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR (36,551) (110,369) (64,943) Attributable to: Equity holder of the parent (36,551) (110,369) (64,943) LOSS PER SHARE Basic & diluted (pence per share) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited

at 30 June 2019



GBP Audited

At 31 December 2018

GBP Unaudited

At 30 June 2018



GBP CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables - - - Cash and cash equivalents 30,275 7,935 9,001 FVOCI asset 135,360 579,553 579,553 165,635 587,488 588,554 TOTAL ASSETS 165,635 587,488 588,554 EQUITY PLUS NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 428,433 428,433 428,433 Share premium 1,773,610 1,773,610 1,773,610 Reserves 576,675 886,039 886,039 Retained profits (3,039,914) (3,003,363) (2,957,937) Foreign exchange - - - SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL (261,196) 84,719 130,145 TOTAL EQUITY (261,196) 84,719 130,145 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 426,831 502,769 458,409 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 165,635 587,488 588,554

Notes:

1. The financial information for both the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the six months ended 30 June 2018 has not been audited. The financial information contained in the interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.



2. Basic loss per share has been calculated using the weighted average number of shares of 1,130,474,743 (31.12.18: 1,130,474,743; 30.6.18: 1,130,474,743). The weighted average number of shares including dilutive instruments does not affect the diluted earnings per share calculation.



3. The Directors of the issuer accept full responsibility for this announcement.



The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

