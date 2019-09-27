Anzeige
All Star Minerals Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, September 26

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

Interim Results to 30 June 2019

Chairman's Statement

Update

The Board reports that the Company over the past six month recorded a reduced loss for the period. The Company still maintains a shareholding in NQ Minerals at the end of the period.

All Star's continued strategy is to review potential opportunities in order to enhance shareholder value.

Financials

The financial results for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 shows a loss after taxation attributable to equity holders of £36,551. The basic loss per share was 0.01p and is equal to the same period last year.

The Company is carefully managing its working capital position and may need to raise further capital in future.

Outlook

The Board will provide a further update in due course.

Tomas Nugent

Executive Chairman

27 September 2019

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited
6 month period ended 30 June 2019
GBP		Audited
year ended
31 December 2018
GBP		Unaudited
6 month period ended 30 June 2018
GBP
Revenue---
Administrative expenses(53,761)(85,719)(51,943)
Other operating income-1,350-
Finance income/(costs)17,210(26,000)(13,000)
LOSS BEFORE TAX(36,551)(110,369)(64,943)
Income tax expense---
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR(36,551)(110,369)(64,943)
Attributable to:
Equity holder of the parent(36,551)(110,369)(64,943)
LOSS PER SHARE
Basic & diluted (pence per share)(0.01)(0.01)(0.01)

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

Unaudited
at 30 June 2019

GBP		Audited
At 31 December 2018
GBP		Unaudited
At 30 June 2018

GBP
CURRENT ASSETS
Trade and other receivables---
Cash and cash equivalents30,2757,9359,001
FVOCI asset135,360579,553579,553
165,635587,488588,554
TOTAL ASSETS165,635587,488588,554
EQUITY PLUS NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital428,433428,433428,433
Share premium1,773,6101,773,6101,773,610
Reserves576,675886,039886,039
Retained profits(3,039,914)(3,003,363)(2,957,937)
Foreign exchange---
SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL(261,196)84,719130,145
TOTAL EQUITY(261,196)84,719130,145
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables426,831502,769458,409
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES165,635587,488588,554

Notes:

1. The financial information for both the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the six months ended 30 June 2018 has not been audited. The financial information contained in the interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Basic loss per share has been calculated using the weighted average number of shares of 1,130,474,743 (31.12.18: 1,130,474,743; 30.6.18: 1,130,474,743). The weighted average number of shares including dilutive instruments does not affect the diluted earnings per share calculation.

3. The Directors of the issuer accept full responsibility for this announcement.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent
Chairman
07963-455663

NEX Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
0207 213-0880


© 2019 PR Newswire