

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, import price data is due from Germany. Economists expect import prices to fall 2.7 percent on year in August following a 2.1 percent drop in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 117.66 against the yen, 1.0919 against the greenback, 0.8853 against the pound and 1.0857 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



