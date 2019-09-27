Quant AB (publ) CEO Retires in 2020

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant's CEO Mr. Johan Eriksson will retire from Quant during the first half of 2020. The Board of Directors' of Quant has initiated a search for a new CEO.

Mr. Johan Eriksson was appointed to strengthen Quant's position in the outsourced maintenance field by reorganizing the group and position Quant for growth. Mr. Eriksson has during his tenure at Quant streamlined the group's organization to focus on countries where Quant has a comparative advantage, taking the number of operational regions down from seven to four with the group's overhead functions having been redefined to support the new organization. Further, a new sales organization with presales functionality has been launched as a platform for future profitable growth. Having fulfilled the objectives of his tenure Mr. Eriksson will retire from Quant during the first half of 2020, after a hand-over period to a new CEO. The Board of Directors has initiated a search for a new CEO.

- When I stepped in as CEO in the beginning of the year we developed a transformation plan with an aim to strengthen Quant and give the group a stable platform for growth. It has been a pleasure working with such competent and engaged people, and now when my assignment is nearing an end I am convinced that Quant is set for growth and a bright future. I would like to extend my warmest gratitude to all our employees and stakeholders who have been very supportive throughout this journey, says Johan Eriksson, President and CEO.

- Johan has had a significant positive impact on Quant. The group is now much better positioned for the future and I would like to thank Johan for his hard work in re-thinking Quant, says Mikael Norin, Chairman of the Board.

For further information, please contact:

André Strömgren, VP, Commercial, Investor Relations & Treasury: +46-708-410-796

E-mail: ir@quantservice.com

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 30 countries world-wide, employing 2,600 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 27 September 2019.

