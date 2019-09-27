Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO 30 JUNE 2019 27-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 September 2019 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company"), the blockchain venture builder and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Now in its fourth year of operations as a listed company, the Directors remains focused on delivering its vision of providing retail investors with exposure to a diverse range of high-quality, carefully profiled opportunities in the fast evolving blockchain technology sector. Corporate Highlights: · Wholly owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, incorporated; · Advisory services provided in relation to OASISBloc's presale and Initial Exchange Offering ("IEO"); and · The Times Group, India's largest Media group, agrees investment of up to US$6.5m in Coinsilium Investment portfolio company, Indorse, including an initial investment of US$2m as a convertible note, with a valuation of US$15 million with an option of a further US$4.5m. Investment is being used for Indorse's expansion into India and to build demand for its services through The Times Group's 360-degree media assets in India, which rank among the most popular titles in the country. Based on The Times Group investment at a valuation of USD $15m, the implied value of Coinsilium's 10% shareholding in Indorse is USD $1.5m, representing a 350% uplift in the two years since Coinsilium's initial investment at the pre-seed and seed stage. Commenting, Malcolm Palle, Chairman of Coinsilium, said: "The period under review was a time of significant transition for Coinsilium, particularly with the relocation of the Company's core operations to Gibraltar, which occurred during the first three months of the year. Despite less than favourable market conditions for the first half of this period, it was pleasing to see that by the close, a sector-wide recovery was well underway, with the industry also regaining much of its previous momentum. "We are witnessing the blockchain industry's move toward maturity and as such, Coinsilium is proud to be advising, and investing in what we believe are solutions which will unleash the benefits of blockchain technology to society at large. In particular, we believe our work with IOV Labs provides an exciting market opportunity as the RSK blockchain and the RSK Infrastructure network (RIF) will become the backbone of numerous highly useful decentralised applications (dApps) across various sectors. "Across the Company's investing, venture building and advisory services divisions, we look forward to the future with confidence. Finally, the Board would like to once again thank all shareholders, partners and team members for their continued support." Financial Highlights: · Revenue for the period of GBP108,967 (H1 2018: GBP1,333,515) - the decrease attributable to the fees generated from Token Advisory Services; · Profit for the period from continuing operations GBP237,787 (H1 2018: profit of GBP554,605); · Profit per share of GBP0.002 (H1 2018: profit per share of GBP0.005); · Financial assets at fair value at profit or loss of GBP1.69m at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: GBP1.4m); · Total other current assets GBP164,945 at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: GBP251,810); and · As at 30 June 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP475,340 (31 December 2018: GBP592,171). · No dividends were paid or recommended to be paid during the period. The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. Outlook We are now seeing a rapid maturation within the industry itself which bodes well for many of our current and proposed new ventures. And as we now look to expand the scope of our global advisory services and venture activities from our Gibraltar base, we are most optimistic that we can now start to develop a sustainable and scalable advisory service offering with the potential to generate reliable recurring revenues, to complement our ongoing token sale advisory services and investment activities. It is also most encouraging to see the growing pace of mainstream awareness for cryptocurrencies and a greater sense of mainstream acceptance, driven in no small part by the media coverage of the likes of Facebook and their partners with the proposed launch of Libra in 2020. The Directors are optimistic that this trend of awareness and acceptance is set to continue, and with the relocation of our core activities to Gibraltar now complete, the Company has a solid base from which to build on this momentum and ensure that the business is well positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities that lie ahead. Post Period Highlights: · 1 July 2019 - Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.30 a.m. all resolutions were duly passed; · 11 July 2019 - New Strategic Advisory Agreement (the "Agreement"). It is also most encouraging to see the growing pace of mainstream awareness for cryptocurrencies and a greater sense of mainstream acceptance, driven in no small part by the media coverage of the likes of Facebook and their partners with the proposed launch of Libra in 2020. The Directors are optimistic that this trend of awareness and acceptance is set to continue, and with the relocation of our core activities to Gibraltar now complete, the Company has a solid base from which to build on this momentum and ensure that the business is well positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities that lie ahead. Post Period Highlights: · 1 July 2019 - Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.30 a.m. all resolutions were duly passed; · 11 July 2019 - New Strategic Advisory Agreement (the "Agreement"). Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited together with StartupToken Limited have signed an Agreement with IOV Labs Limited to support and promote the RSK Smart Contract Network and RSK Infrastructure Framework blockchain solutions in Singapore and the Southeast Asia enterprise markets; · 29 July 2019 - Appointment as an Advisor to Jur AG ("Jur"). Jur is a Zug-registered company developing a blockchain-based decentralised legal ecosystem, automating the process of contract creation, execution, enforcement and dispute resolution; and · 2 September 2019 - Investment portfolio company Indorse Pte. Ltd provided the Company with an Operational Update. Highlights included, Strong growth and robust pipeline of new small and large enterprise clients from India and Singapore. Successful delivery of strategic advertising campaigns, mainly through the Economic Times print and online media channels, leveraging the relationship with The Times Group. Distinct product lines and optimised, scalable revenue model established. Material near term revenues targeted with two Fortune 500 companies amongst initial clients. Featured as a sponsor for the prestigious Economic Times Startup Awards 2019. Significant Developments for Coinsilium's Investment Portfolio Companies: Blox Blox enables users, traders and enterprises to manage and track their cryptocurrency portfolio with pro tools and advanced management features like auto-sync for exchanges and wallets, and daily snapshots of the portfolio balance and activity. Throughout the first half of 2019, the Blox team has continued to on-board business clients paying a monthly subscription to access Blox professional cryptocurrency portfolio management tools. Blox allows companies access to share the workspace with team members, auditors, CFO, and CPA to include all parties involved in accounts, audits or taxes preparations. Bundle Network In January 2019, Bundle Network reported they had strengthened their collaboration with Istanbul-based startup accelerator RDC Smartup. RDC Smartup had been established by software development company RDC Partner. RDC Smartup's co-founder Onder Uysal joined Bundle Network management team in charge of strategy and business development. In February 2019, Bundle pursued the development of the Beta version of its platform and integrated some of the main cryptocurrency exchanges. In April 2019, the Bundle Network Head of Strategy and Business Development joined the Draper University programme. Draper University is a Silicon Valley-based school for entrepreneurs founded by Tim Draper. Elevate Health During the first half of 2019, Elevate Health has pursued the development of their proprietary mobile application with programmes to track and assess the changes in lifestyle behaviour of users in preparation for the roll out of a comprehensive pilot program in Southeast Asia and Australia. Programmes developed by Elevate Health include: Unplug: a proprietary smartphone device management tool to integrate with the Elevate Health App, developed for corporations with the aim of reducing daily screen time use by their employees (Facebook, WhatsApp etc) for non work-related purposes and to prevent loss of productivity and attention associated with these habits. Corporations will reward employees for time spent offline via Unplug. Soberlink: Elevate Health is working with Soberlink, an FDA-cleared Cellular Device which allows the remote detection of alcohol use and incorporates biometric facial recognition for monitoring an individual's sobriety. Potential use cases include, for example, insurance companies and recovery treatment centres. The hardware device interfaces with the Elevate Health mobile phone application. Rewards will be paid to users via the Elevate Health platform following negative results indication if no alcohol was detected by the device.

