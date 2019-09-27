Stockholm, September 27, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)'s shares (short name: VICO) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. Vicore Pharma belongs to the health care sector and is the 43rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Vicore Pharma was previously listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Vicore Pharma is a Swedish research and development company dedicated to creating life-changing treatments for rare lung diseases. The company currently has two drug development programs: VP01 and VP02. VP01 aims to develop the substance C21 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF") and diffuse systemic sclerosis ("dSSc"). VP02 is based on a new formulation and delivery route of an existing compound (an "IMiD") and focuses on the underlying disease and the severe cough associated with IPF. The VP01 Phase IIa studies in IPF and dSSc patients are expected to be initiated during the second half of 2019. VP02 is entering a phase of optimization of formulation before local tolerability studies will commence. The first clinical studies with VP02 are expected to start in 2020. "The switch to Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is a significant step in our long-term plan to develop Vicore," said Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Vicore Pharma. "The aim is to further increase the attractiveness of the Vicore share through increased liquidity, as the addressable investor base grows significantly." "We welcome Vicore Pharma to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "It is great to see yet another company grow and transfer from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market to our main market, and we look forward to supporting Vicore Pharma with increased visibility and investor exposure that this will bring." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com