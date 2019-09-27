Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim New System Sales Update

Press Release, Helsinki, 27 September 2019 at 9.30 am (EET)

Nexstim New System Sales Update

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company")-the company developing and marketing a unique brain stimulation technology for diagnostics and therapy-announces it has sold one NBS System and two NBT systems in August-September 2019.

The NBS system was purchased by a hospital in the United states and it will be used for pre-operative mapping in neurosurgery. The two NBT systems are sold to hospitals in Italy and in Finland and they will be used mainly for therapy. All three systems have been sold as capital sales.

Nexstim's NBS System is the only FDA cleared system based on navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) for non-invasive mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Brain maps created with NBS can be invaluable when deciding the best treatment option for a patient with brain tumour, for example.

Nexstim NBT system is the only FDA approved personalised navigation approach for accurate, targeted TMS in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked also for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim systems are based on the unique SmartFocus TMS technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO, Nexstim Plc commented: We are delighted to announce these three system sales in key markets for Nexstim. This shows that there is continuing demand for our cutting-edge SmartFocus TMS technology both in the field of therapy and neurosurgery worldwide."





Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com





About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



