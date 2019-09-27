

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a cautious note Friday, with U.S. political woes and trade-related concerns likely to keep risk appetite broadly in check.



Asian markets are trading mixed, with markets in Japan and South Korea falling sharply as new details emerged in the whistleblower complaint over U.S. President Trump's call with the Ukrainian president and a report showed profit at China's industrial firms contracted in August.



Profits of China's major industrial firms dropped an annual 2 percent in the month, a remarkable decline compared with the 2.6 percent rise in July.



Mixed messages on trade also dented investor sentiment. Beijing said Thursday it had bought a 'considerable' amount of American pork and soybeans, suggesting progress in the grinding trade war with the U.S.



Separately, the Bloomberg reported that the United States is unlikely to extend a waiver allowing American firms to supply China's Huawei Technologies.



Investors will also keep an eye on the latest Brexit developments after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Britain will be responsible if a Brexit deal is not found.



Gold traded flat as investors preferred the safety of the U.S. dollar amid heightened uncertainties about the global economy.



Oil prices fell to erase much of the gains realized after the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, following quicker-than-expected return of Saudi oil output.



In economic releases, U.K. consumer confidence improved in September, survey results from the market research group GfK showed earlier today. The corresponding index rose to -12 in the month from -14 in August.



Economic confidence figures from euro area, U.K. Nationwide house price data and French reports on inflation and consumer spending are due later in the day, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to reports on durable goods orders, personal income and spending and consumer sentiment.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell modestly as investors weighed somewhat positive news on U.S.-China trade talks against a whistleblower report outlining concerns about President Trump 'using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.'



The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent.



European markets ended Thursday's session higher, with upbeat consumer sentiment data out of Germany, reports about U.S.-Japan trade ties and Trump's China trade deal comments helping underpin investor sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.8 percent.



