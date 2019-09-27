VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's flagship brand Unibet takes on its second U.S. Market in Pennsylvania and announces today its official launch into Pennsylvania with the opening of its Sportsbook in partnership with Mohegan Sun Pocono - marking the company's second U.S. market entry in just one month.

Mohegan Sun Pocono's full destination offering, combined with Unibet's digital customer experience and data analysis capacity, will create a unique and strong offering in sports betting in the state. Earlier this month, Unibet launched its New Jersey Sportsbook and multi-year partnership with the New Jersey Devils.

"We are excited and proud to partner with Mohegan Sun Pocono to welcome patrons to our new Sportsbook and offer a great extention to our online product in one of the largest states to regulate both online sports betting and casino. We wanted a strong partner who shares our dedication to customer experience and values, and we know that together we will offer Pennsylvanians a truly unmatched in-house and soon-to-come online sports betting and casino experience," says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

"We've aligned with one of the world's best online casino and sportsbook operators in online regulated markets, which will allow us to offer a best in class experience to our current clients and attract new fans. Introduction of the Unibet offering to the market is a great positive for Mohegan Sun, as well as the State of Pennsylvania," says Aviram Alroy, Vice President of Interactive Gaming at Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.

Betting offerings to start will include NFL, NCAA, NHL, NBA, PGA, professional tennis, boxing, UFC, rugby, NASCAR, MLS, Premier League Soccer, La Liga and Bundesliga. Powered by Kambi, a world-leading B2B provider of premium sports betting services, the Unibet Sportsbook offers the best sports betting and entertainment experience around.

Later this year, together with Mohegan Sun Pocono, Unibet will also launch its Sportsbook and signature casino online as part of the partnership agreement, which will be available via Apple and Android mobile devices.

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR.

