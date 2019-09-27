Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2019

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, September 26

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 August 2019 will commence on 27 September 2019 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 29 October 2019.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320


