Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Seizes Opportunity to Accelerate Launch of Edibles in Oklahoma

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE: 0OS1)(OTCQB: WKULF) a lifestyle cannabis company, announces that it is accelerating the launch of its branded edibles line to meet growing demand in Oklahoma and provides information regarding the safety of the vape cartridges used for the Company's branded product line.

"Our sales team is getting a tremendous response from retailers in Oklahoma as we introduce the Company's branded product line overall," said Mr. Chris Backus, President and CEO of Weekend. "Our line of chocolates, gummies and hard candies is getting an especially strong reception. We believe that demand for edibles is increasing due to the overall product innovations and also as a result of the media attention regarding e-cigarettes."

Weekend is ideally positioned with its model to be highly responsive to retail and consumer needs; the Company's agility is a strength that allows it to produce and deliver branded products to market quickly in response to consumer desires.

Edible Highlights:

WKND! accelerating launch of branded edibles line in Oklahoma

WKND! edibles to include three products containing 2.5mg, 5mg and 25mg THC to meet consumer demand: Thin chocolate bar with salt sprinkles (100mgs divided into four 25mg squares) Gummies Hard candies

WKND! branded product development team is also working on an almond bar for future launch

"As it relates to consumer safety across our WKND! branded products, including vape cartridges, the Company is wholly committed to providing customers with safe, reliable and consistent experiences," stated Chris Backus.

Weekend Unlimited is dedicated to developing and marketing the safest and highest quality products for its customers. Noting the rise of possible lung-related illnesses associated with the use of e-cigarettes, the Company is providing information to its shareholders, customers and business partners as to the safety and quality of WKND! branded vape products.

Safety and Quality Information regarding WKND! branded vape cartridges:

WKND! branded vape products contain no vitamin E acetate, vegetable glycerin or propylene glycol*

WKND! branded vape product's hardware is made with the highest quality micro-porous glass, regarded to be the cleanest type of cartridge, soon to be patented

WKND! branded vape product's hardware is made in a GNP and ISO certified factory

WKND! branded vape products are third-party lab-tested on a regular basis and passed analysis for the heavy metals screen, which is standard protocol and includes testing for cadmium, arsenic, lead and mercury

WKND! branded vape products meet and exceed California requirements, which represent the highest standards for heavy metal testing in the industry

*Each batch of concentrate is tested for heavy metals, pesticides, potency, foreign materials and any other harmful substances that could impact the integrity of the product. In conjunction with stringent testing, WKND! branded vape products do not contain any artificial additives including vitamin E Acetate, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin or artificial flavoring. All blends are made with distillate solely from cannabis and flavored with HTE (high terpene extract), which is derived from live resin made only from quality cannabis material.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada - and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

