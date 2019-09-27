

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger Plc. (GRI.L), a provider of private rental housing, reported Friday strong overall rental growth of 3.4 percent in the year to date period, demonstrating continued demand and the resilience of its net rental income stream.



In its trading update to the end of August, ahead of its financial year end on September 30, the company reported 3.1% like-for-like rental growth on PRS homes. Annualised rental growth was 4.2% on regulated tenancy rental reviews.



During the year, the company competed 912 new private rental homes, with a further 1,150 to come in fiscal 2020.



The company noted that sales performance remains resilient with robust pricing that is in-line with valuation and marginally improved velocity at 111 days.



The company will announce its full year financial results on November 27.



