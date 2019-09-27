AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF (CWEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2019 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 26/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 289.3128 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22318 CODE: CWEU ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU Sequence No.: 21570 EQS News ID: 881427 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2019 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)