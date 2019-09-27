Yokohama Convention & Visitors Bureau Opens Websites for News Media, Tourism Businesses

One-stop Service to Introduce Latest Materials, Statistical Data and Convenient Tools

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokohama Convention & Visitors Bureau opened websites on September 20, 2019, to provide information on tourism and the meeting industry in Yokohama to news media and tourism business operators in Japan and overseas.

The websites, titled "MEDIA & TRAVEL TRADE," provide information on various surveys and statistic data on tourism in Yokohama as well as programs to support tourism business operators. Visitors to the websites can download images, videos and other materials, for which there has been strong demand from media outlets.

In an effort to promote tourism in Yokohama and attract travelers to the capital city of Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama Convention & Visitors Bureau is determined to improve the websites to be useful for news organizations gathering information on Yokohama and tourism businesses dealing with package tours of the city on the occasions of world-class sporting events, such as the Rugby World Cup 2019 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Name of the new website

MEDIA & TRAVEL TRADE:

https://business.yokohamajapan.com/media/en/

Contents

Latest information

Topics, press releases, the future of Yokohama (information on development projects), the schedule of various local events

About Yokohama

Basic information on Yokohama , access information

Surveys & statistic data

Various materials

Yokohama photo library (over 160-high resolution images), promotion video (in 4K , drone/aerial images, copyright free) and other materials that can be downloaded

Tourism businesses

Reasons why Yokohama is selected as a tourism destination, subsidized projects, programs to support news media and tourism businesses, recommended sightseeing routes and information necessary to businesses (How to manage meetings, tours, exhibitions, printing and advertisement agencies, etc.)