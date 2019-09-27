Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2019 / 09:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 132.9972 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8344439 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 21609 EQS News ID: 881511 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2019 03:42 ET (07:42 GMT)