Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from October 2, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds. Trading code SSV_2001_RTL ------------------------------- Expiration date 2020-01-15 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2020-01-13 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0013234606 ------------------------------- Short name SSV 2001 RTL ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.