Beatzcoin: John McAfee comes out "guns blazing" in support of VibraVid ahead of BeatzCoin IEO on ProBit Exchange from September 30

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / Renowned crypto influencer, software engineer and US presidential candidate in the 2020 elections, John McAfee has come out "guns blazing" in support of a new blockchain-based music and video platform, VibraVid. McAfee posted a video to his 1.1 million Twitter followers on September 24 calling on his audience to look into the upcoming BeatzCoin (BTZC) IEO.





Blockchain has the power to give all rtists and musicians the ownership of their own creation. The upcoming @BeatzCoin IEO on https://t.co/Miqj1EuSEb from September 30 will power the VibraVid platform to liberate countless artists & reward them for their work. pic.twitter.com/1gKRn0KSWw - John McAfee (@officialmcafee) September 24, 2019

McAfee, who himself plays piano and considers himself a music aficionado and especially fond of underground music, strongly condemned today's streaming music and video services, accusing them of ruining artists' lives. In response, McAfee is openly backing VibraVid's new approach that uses blockchain technology to reward artists in full.

"What has happened over the past ten years? Streaming media and streaming videos, like YouTube and others, have destroyed the artists' income and their ability to feed themselves and continue to make art," said McAfee.

In McAfee's unique philosophical way of delivering his opinion, he explained that "art and music are expressions of the artist's soul, and heart in many cases. It allows us to feel, to see and experience the inner life of another human being. A powerful influence in human society, which has been with us since the beginning of time and the invention of drums." McAfee continued: "Art used to be funded by patrons and buyers of work, but now, the artists get little or nothing. To me, this is tragic, because, without music, life would be a very grey and dull affair."

In what McAfee sees as a simple and direct solution to this growing problem of censorship and the inability for artists to make a living of their work, the VibraVid advisor stated: "So I'd like you to look at VibraVid, powered by BeatzCoin, which is a new approach to the distribution and access to art where artists control their own uploads and their pricing without any sort of censorship, thereby allowing the artist to make a living and provide the public access to their work."

In conclusion, McAfee called on his followers to look into the upcoming BeatzCoin IEO: "so I urge you, very strongly, to look at VibraVid and their IEO is starting on the 30th of September on ProBit Exchange."



BeatzCoin focuses on a more sustainable and fair revenue stream to artists and is a project that artists, especially undiscovered musicians, need to boost their income. The token BTZC is built on the Tron blockchain protocol and it will power VibraVid, a decentralized streaming platform that uses BitTorrent File System (BTFS) for its decentralized storage, aiming to challenge streaming platforms the likes of YouTube, SoundCloud, and Spotify. To participate in the BeatzCoin IEO, visit https://www.probit.com/en-us/ieo/btzc-round1/0.



