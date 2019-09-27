The global eye infections therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 342.39 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising geriatric population. Also, the rising number of government initiatives is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

At present, the geriatric cohort forms a large fraction of the population that is vulnerable to eye infections, as people are more prone to ophthalmic problems as they age. Although eye infections account for a significant proportion of these ophthalmic problems, there is a little clinical information in studies on infections, such as conjunctivitis and keratitis, among the elderly. Eye infection patients aged over 60 years generally need special medical attention as the condition can become more severe at that age. Thus, the number of visits to ophthalmologists from people belonging to this age group is high, which is a major factor driving the global eye infections therapeutics market.

Furthermore, government organizations worldwide are conducting several programs to spread awareness about ophthalmic diseases. Loss of sight is one of the major subjects of concern for the government in many countries, as around 80% of blindness is preventable and/or treatable. For instance, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has set up the National Programme for Control of Blindness Visual Impairment to improve public awareness on eye care and provide comprehensive eye care services. There are numerous such programs across the world, which provide free eye check-ups and arrange mobile eye camps for the treatment of eye infections in the interest of public health. Most of the drugs, antibacterial gels, and eye drops offered for eye infections under these programs are heavily subsidized or are provided free-of-cost. Thus, such initiatives are expected to drive market growth largely during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Akorn Inc.

Allergan Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Eye Infections Therapeutics Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Conjunctivitis

Keratitis

Blepharitis

Key Regions for the Eye Infections Therapeutics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

