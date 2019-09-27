

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Friday as investors shrugged off weak data from China and looked forward to the next round of U.S.-China talks scheduled for October.



The benchmark DAX was up 63 points, or 0.51 percent, at 12,351 after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.



Defense contractor Rheinmetall declined 1.5 percent on news that IT infrastructure of its Automotive plants in Brazil, Mexico and the USA has been affected by malware attacks since late on the evening of 24 September 2019.



Dialog Semiconductor slid half a percent after a profit warning from U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.



In economic releases, Germany's import prices declined at the fastest pace in three years in August, data from Destatis showed today.



Import prices decreased 2.7 percent year-on-year in August, bigger than the 2.1 percent fall in July. The rate came in line with expectations. This was the fastest fall since August 2016, when prices were down 2.8 percent.



