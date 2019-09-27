Correction: The fields "Total issued amount" and "Amount issued at this time" were incorrectly populated in the previous announcement. The terms below have been amended to reflect the correct amount. Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKB 21 0805 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031482 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-T-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN/3.5 TB 20210805 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 3.560.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously 0 issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 3.560.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date August 5, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment August 5, 2021 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date August 5, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 3,50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date August 5, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date August 5, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon 2 payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating May. 2019 Moody's: A3 for long term domestic agency, date) loans May 2019 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans May 2019 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1+ for short term domestic -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for September 25, 2019 Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of September 25, 2019 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading September 26, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID RIKB_21_0805 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype T-Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_NOMINAL_TREASURY_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------