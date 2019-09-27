NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 26 September 2019 were: 185.91p Capital only 187.35p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 26th September 2019, the Company has 22,562,261 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 77,799,044 which are held in treasury.