REA Finance B.V., Amsterdam HALF YEARLY REPORT 2019 Management herewith presents to the shareholder the half yearly report and condensed annual accounts of REA Finance B.V. (hereinafter the "Company") for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. General The Company is a private company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and acts as a finance company. The ultimate holding company is R.E.A. Holdings plc (hereinafter "REAH"), London, United Kingdom. The REAH Group is principally engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production of crude palm oil and by-products from fruit harvesting from its oil palms. Overview of activities At 1 January 2019 and 30 June 2019 the Company had outstanding GBP30,852,000 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2020 (the "2020 sterling notes") and a loan of GBP31,327,000 to REAH bearing interest at 8.9283 per cent. The 2020 sterling notes and the loan are repayable on 20 August 2020. During the period under review the Company received interest on the loan from the Company to REAH and paid interest to the holders of the 2020 sterling notes and to REAH. Results The net asset value of the Company as at 30 June 2019 amounts to GBP981,941 (30 June 2018: GBP934,012). The net result for the period of six months ended 30 June 2019 is a profit of GBP17,836 (30 June 2018: GBP13,862). Risks and uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company relate to the due performance by REAH of its obligations under the loan agreement with the Company. Any shortfall in performance would impact negatively on the Company's ability to perform its obligations to the holders of the 2020 sterling notes. Further details of these risks and uncertainties were set out on page 5 of the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual report"), a copy of which is available on REAH's website at www.rea.co.uk [1]. To date there has been no subsequent change in the principal risks and uncertainties facing the business, or in the arrangements designed to limit the extent of the principal risks. Risk management objectives The Company's risk management objectives were set out on page 5 of the 2018 Annual Report, and there has been no subsequent change. Related party transactions There has been no change to related party transactions since 30 June 2019. Future outlook In the Financing and Outlook sections of the Interim management report included in the REAH Half yearly report 2019, the directors of REAH included the following: The group's annual strategic report noted that the group was in discussions with its Indonesian bankers regarding the provision of an additional loan of $11.0 million to fund 2019 capital expenditure on the group's mills and, in effect, re?nance bank loan repayments falling due in 2019. Unfortunately, these discussions had to be temporarily suspended pending receipt by the bank of the 2018 audited accounts of REAK and its subsidiaries, which REAK has only very recently been able to submit to the bank. This is because the unexpected dissolution of the group's former Indonesian audit ?rm and transfer of the REAK audit to a successor ?rm signi?cantly delayed completion of the audit of the accounts in question. Discussions with the bank regarding the group's future funding are now being resumed. In the meanwhile, the group has been engaged in discussions with its customers regarding the provision of funding in exchange for forward commitments of CPO and CPKO (but on a basis that pricing will be fixed at time of delivery on an agreed basis by reference to then prevailing prices). Supply arrangements recently agreed with one customer will result in that customer subscribing to $3 million of new 2022 dollar notes for a total consideration of $3 million in cash reflecting the value of the notes, the value of the CPO supply arrangements agreed by the group and an agreement by the company to repurchase the notes should the supply arrangements terminate. It is expected that formal agreements in relation to these arrangements will be executed, and that the new dollar notes will be issued, before 31 October 2019. Discussions regarding arrangements for other customer funding are continuing. Once the customer funding arrangements referred to above have been concluded, the group intends to formulate proposals for the re?nancing of the GBP31.9 million nominal of sterling notes 2020 which fall due for repayment in August 2020. Provided that CPO prices continue to recover, the group also plans, as noted under "Dividends" above, to be able to submit proposals to preference shareholders to deal with the arrears of preference dividend and to resume payment of cash dividends. The group recognises that implementation of the above proposed transactions will require additional equity. The rate of growth in demand for vegetable oils is now exceeding the rate of growth in supply. This situation is expected to continue with increasing use of bio-diesel in vegetable oil producing countries, a number of different factors limiting supplies of the principal vegetable oils and, in particular, as respects palm oil, increasing constraints on the expansion of oil palm hectarage as a result of sustainability concerns. CPO stocks are being absorbed and this is already being re?ected in an improvement in the CPO price. The group agrees with the view of professional commentators that CPO prices are likely to go higher. The cost reduction initiatives referred to under "Agricultural operations" above are expected to result in some savings in the second half of 2019, but those savings will be limited as the initiatives are being implemented over a period of several months and, in some cases, result in immediate one off costs. Nevertheless, those savings that are achieved, combined with the normal weighting of annual crops to the second half and the higher CPO prices currently prevailing, are expected to result in a material improvement in the results reported by the group for the second half, subject to CPO prices remaining at current levels for the remainder of 2019. For 2020 and subsequent years, the group is aiming to achieve savings, when measured against 2019 budgeted costs, of not less than $10 million per annum. With good crop levels and yields being maintained, some potential for further improvements to extraction rates and the impact of increased prices on a lower cost base, the directors look forward to the group's return to pro?tability. Statement of directors' responsibilities The sole director of the Company is Corfas B.V. The director confirms that this condensed set of half-year annual accounts has been prepared in accordance with Dutch Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as applicable to interim reports, and that the interim management report herein includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, paragraph DTR 4.2.7. Amsterdam, 27 September 2019 Corfas B.V. Balance Sheet at 30 June 2019 30 June 30 June 31 Dec 2019 2018 2018 Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Fixed assets Financial fixed assets Loan to parent 1 31,327 32,327 31,327 company Total fixed 31,327 32,327 31,327 assets Current assets Receivable 482 378 418 from parent company Prepayments 10 10 - Taxation 13 26 12 receivable Cash and cash 17 55 88 equivalents Total current 522 469 518 assets Current liabilities Taxation - - payable Accruals 15 10 29 Total current 15 10 29 liabilities Current assets 507 459 489 less current liabilities Total assets 31,834 32,786 31,816 less current liabilities Long term liabilities 2020 sterling 2 30,852 31,852 30,852 notes Total long 30,852 31,852 30,852 term liabilities Shareholder's 3 equity Paid-up and 16 16 16 called-up share capital Share premium 475 475 475 Translation (4) (4) (4) reserve Other reserves 477 433 433 Unappropriated 18 14 44 results Total 982 934 964 shareholder's equity Total long term liabilities 31,834 32,786 31,816 and shareholder's equity Profit and Loss account for the period of six months ended 30 June 2019 30 30 31 December 2018 June June 2019 2018 Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Operating expenses General (28) (29) (68) and administr ative expenses Operating (28) (29) (68) result Financial income and expenditu re Interest 1,399 1,444 2,865 income on loan to parent company Other income - - 24

