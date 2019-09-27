The Novi Home & Garden Shows: Learn from the Locals at The Novi Home Show, October 11-13, 2019

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / The Novi Home Show is encouraging people to learn from the locals while at the last home show of the season, happening October 11-13 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

In addition to bringing together a variety of home-related resources, including exhibits, booths and seminars, The Novi Home Show is excited to present a stellar line up of experts and topics on the "Learn from the Locals" stage throughout the weekend. Some of the seminars include:

Why DIY?-DIY isn't for everyone or every project, but Jill Washburn-WJBK's Fox 2 Jill of All Trades-will offer tips and advice on some easier projects that everyone can do with a little knowledge and elbow grease. Join Jill as she takes to the "Learn from the Locals" stage on Saturday, October 12 at 1 and 3 p.m. and Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m.

Decorating-Get expert decorating advice from Sarah Macklem, professional home stylist from Metro Detroit. Sarah has created personalized, custom design plans for hundreds of "real people." She also writes The Yellow Cape Cod, yellowcapecod.com, a DIY-flavored blog featuring daily inspiration, room makeovers, holiday decor and DIY projects. Sarah will be on the "Learn from the Locals" stage Sunday, October 13 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Home trends-Discover the latest home fashions and trends from around the globe with Mary Liz Curtin, owner of Leon and Lulu in Clawson, a home furnishing and design center. Mary Liz's passion is turning a house into a home that is perfect for you and your family. Hear about the newest home decorating trends she brought back from her recent travels on Saturday, October 12 at 4 p.m. on the "Learn from the Locals" stage.

Clean up-Think you keep a clean house? Think again. Indoor air pollution covers a vast number of allergens, toxins, and particles that can be present in your home and contribute to the overall health of you, your family and your home. Find out more about the dangers of dirt in your home and how to get rid of them from Chet Sadowski, founder of Chet's Cleaning, Sunday, October 13 at noon and 3 p.m.

Q & A-Have a question about a home project? Come and ask a pro on the "Learn from the Locals" stage. Members from My Local Pros, a network of qualified trade professionals, will be on the stage ready to answer your questions about home renovations, repairs and maintenance. Question and answer sessions happen Saturday, October 12 at noon and 6 p.m.

The Novi Home Show will be held October 11-13 at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Parking not included in ticket price. Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupons for $2-off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin' locations, Great Lakes Ace Hardware locations, SaveOn publications and Detroit Newspapers Homestyle.

