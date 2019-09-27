LANXESS starts production at its high-performance materials facility in Changzhou

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, LANXESS (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. started production at its high-performance materials facility in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND). LANXESS's fourth at CND will produce Durethan and Pocan-branded high-performance materials for the automotive, electric and electronics markets.

Changzhou CPC Municipal Committee secretary Wang Quan said during his speech at the inauguration ceremony, "We, the members of the Changzhou Municipal Committee of the CPC, the employees of the Changzhou Municipal Government and of Changzhou National Hi-Tech District, believe in our mission to support businesses with meaningful services that create a market-oriented business environment within a legal framework that is open to the world and in full compliance with international regulations. We are committed to providing LANXESS's facilities in Changzhou with superior and efficient services that make LANXESS feel secure in their decision to have selected CND as the home for their latest factory."

LANXESS is a leading global specialty chemicals producer with key businesses spanning the R&D, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. In 2010, the firm invested US$390 million to establish LANXESS (Changzhou) Co., Ltd in Changzhou Binjiang Economic Development Zone (CZBJ), a part of CND, with a registered capital of US$130 million. LANXESS Group has to date built and invested in four facilities within CZBJ:

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)

Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,600 foreign-invested companies in CND. Recently, CND is accelerating the development pace and intensifying the efforts on construction of an industrial base, making 2 pillar businesses: equipment manufacturing (precision machinery) and new materials bigger and stronger. The emerging industries consist of new generation of information technology, biomedical, new energy vehicle, photovoltaic and aviation.

