

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence fell in September after rising in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 86.0 in September from 87.1 in August. In July, the confidence score was 80.7.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 55.8 in September from 58.3 in the previous month.



The confidence index for the manufacturing sector fell to 99.7 in September, while that for retail trade rose to 97.6.



The confidence measures in services and construction grew to 89.3 and to 60.1, respectively, in September.



