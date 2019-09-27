

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal consumer confidence rose for a sixth straight month in September, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -7.1 in September from -7.6 in August. The score has been improving since April.



The economic sentiment indicator decreased to 2.2 in September from 2.3 in the previous month.



The manufacturing confidence indicator fell to -4.1 in September from -3.2 in the preceding month.



The construction sector morale measure decreased to -12.7 in September from -12.2 in the prior month.



The morale reflecting the trade sector increased to 2.6 in September, while the confidence measure in the services sector fell to 9.9.



