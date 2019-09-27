

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales growth eased to the lowest level in three months in August, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a working day adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in August, after a 3.9 percent increase in July.



The latest sales was the slowest since May, when it fell 0.5 percent.



Sales for durable goods rose 4.0 percent annually in August, and that of consumables excluding the sales from the state-owned liquor stores, increased 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales remained unchanged in August.



For the June to August period, retail sales rose 0.5 percent compared to the previous three months.



