The Course Leader has been working in the derivatives industry for 28 years and regularly teaches on behalf of the world's leading clearing houses and exchange. These institutions are vital to managing counterparty risk.

In recent years a lot of attention has been focused on the subject of post trade environment clearing and settlement.

This informative and easy to follow one day course, has been specially designed to explain how the clearing and settlement process works for derivatives and securities, demonstrating how banks and their clients manage their counterparty risk which is particularly important in the post financial era.

The course also shows in some detail, how the margining system allows for the netting of risk and the effective management of collateral.

What will you learn?

Understand the significance of counterparty risk especially post financial crisis

Explain the role and function of the central clearing counterparty (CCP)

Illustrate the relationship between clearing members and clients and show how different types of client accounts can be set up and managed

Demonstrate how CCPs and central security depositories (CSDs) interact

Show how CCPs are structured and explain their lines of defence

Describe how listed derivatives v OTC derivatives are collateralised and cleared

Show how the margining system works for futures and options and other derivatives like swaps compared with bonds and equities

Illustrate the benefit of portfolio based margining systems like SPAN and VaR margining methodology

Main Topics Covered During this Training:

Counterparty risk in the post financial crisis environment

Central clearing counterparties (CCPs) and clearing members

Margining for futures (linear products) and options (non-linear), other derivatives and securities

Central security depositories (CSD)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Understanding counterparty risk particularly in the post financial crisis environment

This section describes the aspects of counterparty risk in a bi-lateral trade and shows how in the OTC market, collateralising the deal can reduce this risk. This section also looks at the capital constraints on a bank post financial crisis and how netting and central clearing can be of benefit.

2. Central clearing counterparties (CCPs) and clearing members

In this section we describe how CCPs can remove credit risk in a trade through the process of novation or open offer and demonstrate the benefits of netting for clearing members and clients.

3. Margining for futures (linear products) and options (non-linear), other derivatives and securities

This section offers numerical examples of how margining for futures and options (and other securities) works, using traditional methods like SPAN and the now popular VaR margining methodology.

4. Central security depositories (CSD)

This section concludes with an explanation of how CSDs cooperate with clearing members, clients and the clearing house in order to safely settle contracts.

5. Questions Answers

