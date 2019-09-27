

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment rose for the third month in a row in September, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 97.9 in September from 96.6 in August. In July, the confidence index was at 95.3.



Among components, the industrial confidence index increased to 1.0 in September from -8.0 in the prior month. The morale improved in retail trade and construction, while sentiment in services weakened.



The consumer confidence index was at -7.6 in September, unchanged from August.



