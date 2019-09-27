Schedule of Government Securities auctions for October 2019 - December 2019: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-10-07 2019-10-09 2024-04-17 EUR 1652 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-10-14 2019-10-16 2029-08-28 EUR 3604 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-10-21 2019-10-23 2022-03-20 EUR 879 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-10-28 2019-10-30 2027-04-26 EUR 2735 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-11-04 2019-11-06 2024-04-17 EUR 1624 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-11-11 2019-11-13 2029-08-28 EUR 3576 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-11-18 2019-11-20 2023-08-16 EUR 1365 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-11-25 2019-11-27 2025-11-21 EUR 2186 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-12-02 2019-12-04 2024-04-17 EUR 1596 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2019-12-09 2019-12-11 2022-03-20 EUR 830 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.