The "Europe Restorative Dentistry Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe restorative dentistry market is expected to reach US$ 10,526.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,914 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019-2027.

The restorative dentistry market growth is primarily attributed due to the rising developments in the field of dentistry, and dynamic increase in the aging population. On the other hand factor such as fluctuation in policies for the dental healthcare system is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

The rise in the aging population is the major driving factor for the growth of aging population across the world. Similarly, the aging population is the major driving factor for the growth of restorative dentistry market during the forecast period. In Europe, dynamic shift in the aging population is been recorded. For instance, according to the recent report published for aging population in 2018. It is stated that old-age dependency ratio in European Union is estimated to increase by 21.6% till the end of 2070.

The dental problems are generally seen in higher numbers in the aging population. The degeneration factor leads to the more dentals problems among the aging population. Which is expected to lead the growth of the restorative dentistry market in the coming future. There are several dental problems that are associated with the aging population. The problems include tooth loss, dental caries, periodontal disease, dry mouth or oral cancer. Thus, it is expected that the rise in the aging population is likely to increase the incidences of the above mentioned problems in the coming years. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors it is expected the market is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period.

In 2018, the restorative materials segment held a largest market share of 39.6% of the restorative dentistry market, by product. The dental conditions such as bridges, crowning, implants can be substituted by the restorative dentistry procedures. The procedures done through the restorative materials are cost effective and have high-performance solutions. In addition, these materials are widely used as a first preference by dentists, due to which the segment accounts for a largest share.

Similarly, in 2018 dental hospitals held the largest share by end user. It held approximately 45.1% of the restorative dentistry market. The rising geriatric population as well as increasing number of private dental hospital and clinics chain across the Europe is expected to be the major factor responsible for the market growth. Additionally, increasing consolidation and rising reimbursement policies to improve oral and dental health is likely to propel growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for restorative dentistry included in the report are, Association Dentaire Franaise, Local Government Associations, Private Health Insurance, National Health Service and World Health Organization among others.

