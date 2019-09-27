Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853675 ISIN: JP3733000008 Ticker-Symbol: NEC1 
Frankfurt
26.09.19
11:51 Uhr
39,785 Euro
+0,685
+1,75 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,215
39,660
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEC
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEC CORPORATION39,785+1,75 %