

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Durable Goods Orders, Personal Income and Outlays for August, Personal Income and Outlays for August, etc. are the focus on Friday.



Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are climbing higher.



Early Signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be positive at open.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 61.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 18.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed in negative territory on Thursday. The Dow fell 79.59 points or 0.3 percent to 26,891.12, the Nasdaq slid 46.72 points or 0.6 percent to 8,030.66 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.25 points or 0.2 percent to 2,977.62.



On the economic front, Durable Goods Orders for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 1.2 percent, while it grew 2.1 percent in the prior month.



Personal Income and Outlays for August will issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, higher than 0.1 percent recorded in July, 2019.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment survey report for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 92.0, unchanged from the prior month.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak at Georgetown University on macroprudential regulation, in Washington, D.C., with audience Q&A at 8.30 am ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak on the economic outlook at the 'Shadow Open Market Committee Fall 2019 Meeting' event held in the Princeton Club of New York, in New York at 12.00 pm.



Baker Hughes Rig Count report for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 987 and the U.S. Rig Count was 868.



The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for August will issued at 3.00 pm ET. In the previous month, the Farm Prices were down 2.9 percent.



Asian stocks turned in mostly lower on Friday. Chinese shares finished higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 3.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,932.17 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.33 percent to 25,954.81. Japanese shares fell by the most in almost five weeks. The Nikkei average dropped 169.34 points, or 0.77 percent, to 21,878.90. For the week, the benchmark index declined 0.91 percent. The broader Topix index closed 1.17 percent lower at 1,604.25.



Australian markets advanced amid easing trade war concerns. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 38.50 points, or 0.58 percent, to 6,716.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 38.50 points, or 0.57 percent, at 6,824.10.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 10.24 points or 0.19 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 104.75 points or 0.85 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 74.21 points or 1.01 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 31.98 points or 0.32 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone is currently up 0.35 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX