The "Europe Western Blotting Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Application; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe western blotting market is expected to reach US$ 295.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 196.84 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the western blotting market is primarily attributed to the increasing innovative technologies in the region. However, non-existence of skilled professionals is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, increasing application in drug discovery is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe western blotting market in the coming years.

The informatics experts and biologists using newer sequencing technologies by aiming at making better genomes. The improving software technologies for piecing DNA together and increasing novel techniques for locating sequences on chromosomes have risen in recent years. For the adoption of newer technologies with improved tools and methods, several programs established.

For instance, in 1989, the Genome Sequencing Program of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) was established to address current scientific opportunities for Genomics. Moreover, the program supports to develop novel technologies with improved method and instruments that allow low-cost rapid determination of DNA sequence, functional genomics experiments, and SNP genotyping. The program also supports the technology transfer from developers to the users and helps in promoting collaborative multidisciplinary programs that closely incorporate at industrial and academic laboratories.

Moreover, many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in the last few years. For instance, Pacific Biosciences with Sequel, and Oxford Nanopore with PromethION. Additionally, three advances NSG systems that dominate the market include Roche GS FLX (454), Illumina HiSeq 2000 (Solexa) and AB SOLiD (Agencourt). Advancement in genome sequencing has upsurge the demand for western blot. Thus, these technological advancements are likely to grow the market shortly and help to increase the market for western blotting.

In 2018, the consumables segment held a largest market share of the western blotting market, by product. The consumables segment is also expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as the consumables are widely used for several times. The rising number of research and developments and clinical activities are likely to grow market. The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the biomedical biochemical research held a largest market share of the western blotting market, by application. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing research and development activities and also the development in the biotechnology tools. However, the others segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the academic and research institutes held a largest market share of the western blotting market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increase in the number of biotechnology institutes across the world. However, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment is expected to grow at faster rate owing to rising drug development activities and increasing biopharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

2. Europe Western Blotting Market Key Takeaways

3. Europe Western Blotting Market Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Europe Western Blotting Market By Product

3.2.2 Europe Western Blotting Market By Application

3.2.3 Europe Western Blotting Market By End-user

3.2.4 Europe Western Blotting Market By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

4. Europe Western Blotting Market Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Innovative Technologies

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Non-existence of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Application in Drug Discovery

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Technologies of Gene Editing

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Western Blotting Market Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Western Blotting Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.2.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

5.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6. Europe Western Blotting Market Analysis By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Western Blotting Market By Product, 2018 2027 (%)

6.3 Europe Western Blotting Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

6.4 Instruments

6.5 Consumables

7. Europe Western Blotting Market Analysis By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Western Blotting Market, By Application, 2018 2027 (%)

7.3 Europe Western Blotting Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

7.4 Biomedical Biochemical Research

7.5 Agriculture

7.6 Others

8. Europe Western Blotting Market Analysis By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Western Blotting Market, By End User, 2018 2027 (%)

8.3 Europe Western Blotting Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

8.4 Biotechnology Pharmaceutical Companies

8.5 Diagnostics Laboratories

8.6 Academic Research Institutes

9. Europe Western Blotting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Western Blotting Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.3 Europe Western Blotting Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

9.4 Europe Western Blotting Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

9.5 Europe Western Blotting Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.6 Europe Western Blotting Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Country (%)

9.7 UK Western Blotting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.8 UK Western Blotting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.9 Germany Western Blotting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.10 France Western Blotting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.11 Italy Western Blotting Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

10. Western Blotting Market Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Comparative Company Analysis

10.3 Organic Developments

11. Western Blotting Market Key Company Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.2 Merck KGaA

11.3 General Electric

11.4 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

11.5 Perkin Elmer, Inc.

11.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.7 LI-COR, Inc.

11.8 OriGene Technologies, Inc.

11.9 Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

11.10 Abcam PLC

