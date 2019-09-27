

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. durable goods orders and personal income and spending data - all for August are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc. Against the pound, it declined



The greenback was worth 108.09 against the yen, 1.0934 against the euro, 1.2320 against the pound and 0.9934 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



