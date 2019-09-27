

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Durable goods orders in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a modest increase in the month of August, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders rose by 0.2 percent in August after jumping by 2.0 percent in July. The continued increase surprised economists, who had expected orders to pull back by 1.0 percent.



Excluding a drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders increased by 0.5 percent in August after falling by 0.5 percent in July. Economists had expected ex-transportation orders to rise by 0.2 percent.



