FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) recommended its shareholders to reject 'Mini-Tender' offer by Novos First Inc.



GE said that it received notice of an unsolicited 'mini-tender' offer by Novos First to purchase up to 600,000 shares of GE common stock. Novos First's offer price of $7.65 per share is about 18.44% lower than the $9.38 closing price of GE shares on September 16, 2019, the date of the commencement of the offer.



