The global hydraulic excavator market size is poised to grow by USD 5.55 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Read the 139-page research report with TOC on "Hydraulic excavator Market Analysis Report by end-users (contractors, rental providers, and others), application (construction, mining, and utilities), technology (crawler excavators, mini excavators, and wheeled excavators), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019-2023 at: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-hydraulic-excavator-market-industry-analysis?

The market is driven by the increasing requirement for large-scale project management. Also, the increasing popularity of hybrid technology is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Organizations are concentrating on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs. This increases the requirement for efficient solutions such as hydraulic excavators for large-scale project management. Some of the major benefits of using hydraulic excavators in large-scale project management include a reduction in response time to ensure efficient process management, the increase in revenue possibilities, and increase in overall productivity by deploying machine-driven processes. Thus, the increasing requirement for large-scale project management will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of hybrid technology will be another major growth factor in the global hydraulic excavator market. Hybrid hydraulic excavators have a swing framework, which incorporates electric motors and it charges a capacitor by the power generated through swing deceleration. This power is used to assist the hydraulic motor in swing acceleration. The mother motor that is associated with the hydraulic pumps adjusts to the measure electric energy in the capacitor. It helps in the generation of power and supports the engine, which helps in reducing the fuel utilized. Hybrid vehicles are being widely adopted as they provide improved productivity and are more efficient, resulting in increased cost savings.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Terex

Volvo

Market Segmentation by End-Users:

The Hydraulic Excavator Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-user segment:

Contractors

Rental providers

Others

Key Regions for the Hydraulic Excavator Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

