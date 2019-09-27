Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it is advising Stirling Square Capital Partners (Stirling Square) on the pending sale of Siblu Villages (Siblu) to Naxicap Partners. Siblu is a leading owner-occupied holiday park operator in France. The transaction is being led by Ed Arkus of the Harris Williams Consumer Group and Thierry Monjauze and Sylvain Noblet of the firm's London office.

"It has been a pleasure to work alongside Siblu's shareholders and management team as well as to have the opportunity to advise Stirling Square again on another great outcome," said Ed Arkus, a managing director at Harris Williams. "The transaction adds to our Consumer Group's experience advising premier companies in the leisure space and our growing track record in France."

"Under Stirling Square's stewardship, the Siblu team has built a platform that offers a truly exceptional experience," said Thierry Monjauze, a managing director at Harris Williams. "The leisure space continues to attract interest, especially for high quality assets like Siblu. We very much look forward to watching Siblu's next chapter with support from Naxicap Partners."

Founded in 1975, Siblu is a leading owner-occupied holiday park operator, offering premium facilities and services in 22 award-winning destinations in France and the Netherlands, comprising approximately 12,000 pitches. For more than 35 years, Siblu has provided outstanding holiday experiences to over 10,000 owners.

Stirling Square Capital Partners is a leading pan-European private equity firm managing over €2 billion in assets. Its team of 17 investment professionals represents 12 nationalities and invests in middle market companies across Western Europe with enterprise values between €50 million and €500 million.

As one of the top private equity firms in France, Naxicap Partners an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers has €3.1 billion in assets under management. As a committed, responsible investor, Naxicap Partners builds solid, constructive partnerships with entrepreneurs so that their projects can succeed. The firm has 39 investment professionals spread across five offices in Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, Nantes and Frankfurt.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed more than 60 transactions in recent years across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and other recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

