The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Allergan plc 27-Sep-2019 / 13:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ******************** DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 ****************************************************************************** ******* DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE ****************************************************************************** ****** 1. KEY INFORMATION ****************** Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Vanguard Group, Inc. Company dealt in Allergan plc Class of relevant security to which US$0.0001 Ordinary Shares the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 26 September 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short Numbers (%) Numbers (%) (1) Relevant securities 24,274,622 7.40% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 24,274,622 7.40% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Numbers (%) Numbers (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total Ap20 1. Dealings (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant Price per unit (Note securities 5) Sale 4,784 165.95 USD Purchase 8,914 165.95 USD Purchase 2,400 166.68 USD (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of Number of Price per transaction relevant unit securities e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 5) (Note 7) Not Applicable (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product Writing, Number Exercise Type, Expiry Option name, selling, of price e.g. date money purchasi securiti Americ paid/rec ng, es to an, eived varying which Europe per unit e.g. call etc. the an (Note 5) option option etc. relates (Note 7) Not Applicabl e (ii) Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) e.g. call option Not Applicable (e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) Not Applicable Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO Date of disclosure 27 September 2019 Contact name Shawn Acker Telephone number 001-610-669-8989 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) Category Code: RET - Allergan plc TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65 Sequence No.: 21659 EQS News ID: 881753 End of Announcement EQS News Service

