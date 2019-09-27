Conzzeta: Special Dividend Approved

Extraordinary General Meeting

Special Dividend Approved

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2019 / At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Conzzeta AG (SIX:CON) on September 27, 2019, shareholders approved the proposed special dividend by a large majority. 83.3% of the votes were represented.

With the approved special dividend of CHF 30.00 per class A registered share and CHF 6.00 per class B registered share, Conzzeta returns CHF 62.1 million of excess cash to shareholders.

The next Annual General Meeting will be held on April 22, 2020 in Zurich.



The following documents are available on the website www.conzzeta.com:

- Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting, including agenda

- Minutes (as soon as they are available)

Inquiries

Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;

Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com

About Conzzeta

Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 5,000 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Outdoor segments.

Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).

