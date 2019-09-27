Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), is pleased to announce that it has placed Number 5 of public companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Overall, RIWI ranked Number 114 on the list, when including private companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. RIWI earned its spot with three-year growth of 351%.

"I am pleased with placing so high on the list of public companies, which is a testament to our hard work and dedication under the rigorous standards of the public markets," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. "Not only do we care about revenue growth, but we also cherish the foundational metrics of value to our shareholders, including strong annual profitability, innovation, increasing cash, and staying debt-free. We continue our unwavering pursuit of operational and sales excellence," he added.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine - out now - and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," said Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

RIWI Investor Presentation and CEO Podcast Interview Online

RIWI is also pleased to announce that it presented today at the fourth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub. RIWI's updated investor presentation from the Summit is accessible on the "Investors" page of the RIWI website, located at: https://riwi.com/investor-info/. To learn more about RIWI, investors may also watch a recent podcast by the Canadian Securities Exchange with RIWI's CEO about trends in data collection, available at: https://riwi.com/2019/09/16/riwi-podcast-with-cse-tv/.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

