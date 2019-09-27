Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F4) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to announce that New Discovery Mines Ltd., Project Manager, has successfully completed its trenching program on one of the recent volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) discoveries on its Mon Gold Property. A total of six trenches over 120 metres were blasted into the 5656 zone that was discovered by prospectors following-up on a biogeochemical anomaly. Grab samples in this zone graded up to 2.30 gpt Au, 360 gpt Ag, 3.83% Pb, and 1.94% Zn, (see news release November 6, 2018) with sample protocol noted below.

A number of massive, semi-massive, and heavily disseminated sulphide zones were encountered over true widths between 0.4 and 2.1 metres containing tetrahedrite, galena, sphalerite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, and pyrite (in declining abundances). Some intensely rusted domains were encountered that went to depths exceeding our trenching limits are believed to represent additional zones of sulphide mineralization. The zone is open along strike. Trenching targeted a poorly exposed trend of showings that had been grab sampled (see above) and a conductive trend identified in the Company's VTEM Plus survey completed this spring (see news release April 2, 2019). The weakly conductive zone can be traced for approximately 400 m with materially stronger domains over 170 m where the trenching was completed and to the north. Assays will be released when they have been received by the Company.

An additional trench was blasted into a rusty felsic volcanic containing irregular minor quartz veining within the West Mafic Trend, a trend of gold mineralization associated with mafic intrusions over 3 km long. This mineralized unit can be traced over 20 m widths, is 200 m long and open along strike and bears geological similarities to GoldMining Inc.'s Ormsby Zone (903,000 oz Au, Measured and Indicated Resource, 271,000 oz Au Inferred Resource including open pit and underground, GoldMining Inc. news release March 04, 2019). Several historic trenches were noted along this trend.

John Campbell reports "We are pleased to have made a significant new discovery in the Northwest Territories within a belt of prospective rocks. Important for potential future development of the project is its proximity to infrastructure. The property is 23 km north of the Bluefish hydroelectric facility. The historic powerline to the Discovery Mine Property crossed the Mon Property and established winter road access has recently been used. Cellphones can be used on the property. We are excited to continue exploration of this zone."

Dr. Dave Webb, Director of New Discovery Mines Ltd., reported that massive, semi-massive and disseminated galena, sphalerite, and tetrahedrite has been identified within mixed mafic volcanic, felsic tuff and chert. A 2,500 m long contact of mixed mafic and felsic tuffs hosts numerous structurally and stratigraphically controlled massive and disseminate sulphides and weakly gossanous schist zones discovered in late fall, 2018, and is referred to as the Nelson Lake Deposit.

Seven isolated weakly to strongly conductive anomalies ranging from single line (<200m long) to 720m long zones have been identified from preliminary plots of the data. Six conductors have associated magnetic responses. Four coincident magnetic anomalies are part of longer more formational trends. All conductors appear to be parallel to the steeply dipping stratigraphy.

These conductors occur within Chan Formation rocks of the Yellowknife Supergroup, five at the top of a thick tholeiitic mafic volcanic sequence within narrower felsic volcanic tuff horizons. Dr. D.R. Webb reports that the 5656 Zone has been mapped over 300 m in length and the steeply-dipping tuff unit hosting the massive, semi-massive and disseminated sulphides attains widths up to 30 m.

There is a camp on the property and permits to drill have been received.

All rock grab samples reported above were collected by hand and were located by hand-held GPS and bagged and tagged with certified blanks and standards inserted at 1 in 7 to 1 in 10 intervals. The sample bags were sealed and delivered to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Yellowknife and processed at their ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 certified laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. All samples were crushed and pulverized using PRP 70-250, analysed for 53 elements by ICP-MS using AQ251 and fire assay gold FAA 330 with all over limit golds analyzed using fire assay gold FAA 550. All samples from the VMS horizon were re-run using MA270 techniques. The laboratory also runs duplicate and repeat analyses of every 15 to 25th sample, as well as internal blanks and standards which are reported to the Company. Bureau Veritas is independent of the Company. Grab samples are by their nature selective and may not represent average samples.

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. is the Qualified Person for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South Mackenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"John Campbell"

____________________________________

John Campbell,

Chairman, CFO and Director

For further information, please contact:

John Campbell, 604-961-0175

Email: jcampbell.capital@gmail.com

Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48235